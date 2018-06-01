Man with slashed throat found dead in Queens hotel: Police

QUEENS — Hotel housekeepers made a horrifying discovery Friday when they found the body of a man whose throat had been slashed, police said.

The man’s body was lying on the bed of a room at the La Quinta Inn on Queens Boulevard near 38th Street, bordering Sunnyside and Long Island City, according to police.

He was found dead by housekeeping, who called police around 2:20 p.m. Friday, officials said.

There was blood all over the room and a knife was found inside the bathroom, according to police.

The man has not been identified, but is 31 years old, police said.

