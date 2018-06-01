Man suffers spinal injury following Bronx attack, robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man involved in a violent robbery in the Bronx that left a man with a spinal injury.

It happened on May 26 shortly before 8 p.m. as a 65-year-old man was walking along Hugh Grant Circle, approaching Metropolitan Avenue in Parkchester.

An individual approached him and removed his keys, which were attached to his bag, police said.

The victim attempted to retrieve it from the individual, who refused to return it police said.

The robber then punched the victim numerous times, causing him to go unconscious and tried to remove his bag, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for spinal injuries, said cops.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).