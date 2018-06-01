LI man with 6.6 images of child porn, including rape, faces 20 years: DA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. — A Long Island man accused of having 6.6 million images of child pornography, including rape, is behind bars and now faces 10 to 20 years in prison, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

David Johnson, 58, of Amityville, is the "obviously sick individual" charged with 200 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, the DA said.

“These images included rape,” District Attorney Timothy Sini said. “This is very important to emphasize: The crime of possessing child pornography directly fuels the rape of children.”

The 6.6 million images of child pornography were discovered after the Amityville Village Police Department received an MP3 player on April 25, the DA said. Investigators analyzed the device, and found it contained child pornography.

Upon further investigation, additional child pornography was discovered on dozens of electronics, including laptops, hard drives, memory cards and USB storage devices, at Johnson's residence, the DA said.

“This individual not only collected child pornography, but had the disturbing practice of organizing this child pornography by age, race, and by particular characteristics, like whether or not the child victims were wearing glasses,” Sini said. "Obviously when you have a case that involves 6.6 million or more images you’re not dealing with someone who accidentally downloaded or stumbled upon child pornography."

Johnson is being held $75,000 cash bail or $150,00 bond. He is due back in court June 18, and faces 10 to 20 years in prison.