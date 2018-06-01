Five NJ officers charged for alleged no-show ‘side jobs’: prosectuor

EDISON, N.J. — Five Edison police officers were arrested on misconduct and theft charges after they got paid for jobs they didn’t do, a prosecutor announced Friday.

Sgt. Ioannis Mpletsakis, 38, Patrolman Paul Pappas, 43, Patrolman James Panagoulakos, 32, Patrolman Gregory Makras, 33, of Cranford, and Sgt. Brian Rossmeyer, 41, are accused of getting paid for extra-duty jobs in which they weren’t present for, authorities said.

The officers, some of which have been members of the force for more than 10 years, signed up for extra-duty “side jobs” in addition to the regular hours they were assigned to do between Nov. 14, 2016 and May 1, 2018.

Officers volunteered to take extra assignments have to responsibility to fulfill their duties, and those who sign up for overtime can make money exceeding $100,000 in a single year, officials said.

“Any police officer who knowingly got paid for an off duty-job they did not do, is guilty of malfeasance. Edison township officials, however, are responsible for allowing a system of fiscal irresponsibility to exist. The assignment of extra-duty jobs being handled by multiple individuals with very little oversight, paired with an inadequate system of accounting, has directly resulted in nepotism and corruption,” Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew Carey said.

The officers were charged with two counts of second degree misconduct and one count of third degree theft by unlawful taking.