BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Firefighters battled a blaze at an apartment building in Brooklyn Friday.

FDNY said they responded to a fire on Herkimer Street near Kingston Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Images on social media show massive flames and plumes of dark smoke emerging from what appears to be an apartment building.

As of 9 p.m., firefighters remained on scene and no injuries had been reported.

Pretty intense fire on Herkimer St near Kingston Ave in Brooklyn. Hope everybody's okay pic.twitter.com/XqMTByOj8y — Will Ehrenfeld (@WillEhrenfeld) June 2, 2018