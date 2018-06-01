Donut Astrology: Which donut matches your sign?

NEW YORK — Ever wonder how your sign reflect what type of food you’d be?
The next time you order a donut, let your horoscope do the ordering.
Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 20) – Maple Bacon donut
Taurus (Apr. 21 – May 21) – Pumpkin donut
Gemini (May 22 – June 21) – An assortment of donut holes
Cancer (June 22 – July 22) – Glazed donut
Leo (July 23 – Aug. 21) – Cereal-topped donut
Virgo (Aug. 22 – Sept. 23) – A bagel
Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 24) – Powdered donut
Scorpio (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22) – Jelly-filled donut
Sagittarius (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22) – Chocolate donut
Capricorn (Dec. 23 – Jan 20) – an apple
Aquarius (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19) – Custard-filled donut