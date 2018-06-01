Cigarettes in NYC now most expensive in the country

NEW YORK CITY — It’s now more expensive to be a smoker in New York City than it is anywhere else in the country.

The price per pack was raised to $13. City officials hope to seriously slash the number of New Yorkers who smoke. Higher prices will discourage people from smoking, Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.

“I’m thrilled we’re back on top with the highest pack price in the United States,” she said. “Even if you only smoke a few a day, or if you don’t smoke every day, the money adds up, and so does the risk to your health.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio signed legislation changing the price of cigarettes in August of 2017. He also slashed the number of tobacco sellers and banned the sale of cigarettes in pharmacies.

City officials have taken a number of steps to curb smoking in recent years. One of the latest proposals calls for a ban on smoking while walking on the sidewalk. There’s also been a crackdown on people who vape. Smokers were recently banned from using e-cigarettes in most restaurants, bars and workplaces.