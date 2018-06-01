Authorities search for attackers in double stabbing that left 1 dead following Bronx robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Authorities continue to search for as many as three people involved in a double stabbing that left one man dead following a Bronx robbery Wednesday.

Detectives said that Ira Faulkner, 59, died from his injuries while his roommate, 54, continues to recover from the attack.

The incident happened on the first floor of an apartment in the vicinity of Intervale Avenue and Beck Street in Woodstock.

Police tell PIX11 the killers and the victims did not know one another, but they somehow got access into the building around 4 a.m. and pushed their way into the victims’ apartment looking for cash or anything of value.

The attackers took off after the attack with $70, police said.

There is no description of the three attackers, as investigators have not had a chance to speak with the second victim at length because of his condition.

