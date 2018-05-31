NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson talks public housing, marijuana and discounted MetroCards

NEW YORK —City Council Speaker Corey Johnson opened up on Thursday about public housing, reduced MetroCard fares and marijuana.

One of the issues Johnson is advocating for includes the need for change regarding public housing. He told PIX11 News that the city “definitely has the money” to make the necessary changes. “Public housing residents shouldn’t be treated like they’re in a separate category than anyone else in New York City.”

Speaker Johnson said that he will continue to push for funding for public housing, which affects more than 400,000 people. He also plans to fight for lower fares for riders, which could impact almost one million residents.

