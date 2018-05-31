Man fatally shoots mother, boy because she ‘destroyed him’: Officials

Boone County, K.Y. — An ex-boyfriend is accused of killing a mother and her 9-year-old son in their Burlington apartment in March, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Ward, 48, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Kelli Kramer and her son, Aiden.

Ward had been in a relationship with Kramer from December 2016 to May 2017, and officials said Ward believed “Kramer was responsible for destroying him.”

An ex-boyfriend is accused of killing a mother and her 9-year-old son in their Burlington apartment in March, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Both were shot to death.

Joshua Ward, 48, is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Kelli Kramer and her son, Aiden.

Ward had been in a relationship with Kramer from December 2016 to May 2017, and officials said Ward believed “Kramer was responsible for destroying him.”