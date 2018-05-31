Man arrested for setting fire, trapping 16 people in blazing Brooklyn building: FDNY

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Sixteen people were trapped in a burning building after a former tenant allegedly set a house on fire, FDNY officials said on Thursday.

Officials said Sean Figaro, 37, allegedly started a fire on Memorial Day that trapped 16 people in their Canarsie home. He faces a number of charges after Fire Marshals determined that he allegedly used a flammable substance to start the blaze.

The incident happened at 622 East 80th Street on Memorial Day around 2 a.m. Firefighters removed 16 people from the back of the building, all with non-life threatening injuries.

Family members told PIX11 News that he hasn't lived at the home since 2015. One of the victims, Paulette Janvieo, said,"he has a problem with me and my husband."

Jeffery Janvieo, another victim in the fire, said Figaro "got very mad and tried to kill his dad."

In the video released by officials, the arsonist was caught on camera filling up a plastic container at a local gas station before initiating the fire.

He has been charged with 16 counts of attempted murder, second degree arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro called the incident "a heinous act" and credited his team's fast efforts for saving more than a dozen lives.

“Thanks to a thorough investigation by our Fire Marshals, a dangerous individual whose callous actions nearly took many lives has quickly been apprehended," Commissioner Nigro said.