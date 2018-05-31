Mail thefts plague Yonkers with over $600,000 stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YONKERS, N.Y. — Authorities say about $660,000 has been stolen from 85 victims of mail theft in Yonkers, New York since January.

The Journal News says Democratic Mayor Mike Spano and Police Commissioner Charles Gardner blasted the Postal Service on Wednesday.

Most of the thefts were from street collection boxes. Ten were hit early Tuesday.

It was the latest in a rash of mail thefts that have plagued the area in lower Westchester County.

Police in neighboring Bronxville say mail was recently stolen from the deposit slot in the post office lobby.

Spano says some thieves have even used keys to unlock boxes.

Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel is also working on the issue.

The Postal Service says it's made numerous "mailbox fishing" arrests and is stepping up prevention and enforcement.