Friday is your last chance to register for the New York federal primary election

NEW YORK — The final day to register for the New York federal primary this summer is on Friday.

The primary is slated for June 26. Voters have until Aug. 19 to register for the state primary on Sept. 13.

In order to check your registration status, you can search here. Those interested in mailing an application must have it postmarked by Friday and the Board of Elections must have it no later than June 6. Visit here to find a location close to you in order to cast your ballot.

Here’s what you need to register online: