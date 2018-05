Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — A fire is burning multiple homes in Newark Thursday.

Firefighters responded to a blaze on Johnson Avenue, at the corner of Hillside Avenue, at 9:14 a.m., Newark Police Department officials said.

Three buildings have caught fire, police said.

Video from a local resident showed the buildings are homes.

Newark firefighters remained on the scene as of 10 a.m. battling the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, police said.