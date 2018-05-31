4 hurt when car crashes into Brooklyn coffee shop

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A car crashed into a Brooklyn coffee shop Thursday morning, hurting at least four people, officials said.

Emergency responders were called to The Civil Service Café at 279 Nostrand Ave. at about 8:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Two people suffered serious injuries and two others suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

Video of the scene shows a sedan had driven onto the sidewalk and plowed through the front of the coffee shop. The shop’s side wall appears to have been knocked onto the sidewalk, as well.