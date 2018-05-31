Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Gleyber Torres

Andy Adler goes one-on-one with AL player of the week Gleyber Torres, before the game and after he plays the hero in the Yankees win over the Astros. Did you know Andy Adler`s first language is Spanish? Take a listen.
