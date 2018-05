TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Emergency responders rescued a worker who fell off a ladder and became trapped about 20 stories above the ground in Times Square Wednesday, according to FDNY.

FDNY responded to reports someone fell off a ladder behind a sign at 1 Times Square around 10:50 a.m.

The worker became trapped about 20 stories above the ground, and was rescued by 11:20 a.m., FDNY tweeted.

The person rescued has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to FDNY.