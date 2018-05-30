Nearly 300 animals abandoned, surrendered at city shelter after holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As part of their mission, Animal Care Centers of NYC strive to find loving homes for homeless and abandoned animals all year round, but it got a lot harder to tackle after this past weekend where their facilities were inundated with shelter intakes.

“There seems to be an uptick in owner surrenders in the summer time,” ACC Director of Marketing and Communications Katy Hansen told PIX11 News. “Not really sure if it’s the beginning of the season and people are going away but it happens at shelters across the nation sadly.”

It’s a devastating trend that not only happens at the beginning of the summer but after the holidays when owners feel overwhelmed and can no longer care for their pets.

Over the course of three days, ACC took in over 300 dogs, cats and rabbits - half of them were surrenders.

The organization is issuing a plea to the public for help with the major wave of animals now looking for homes.

For more information, see below or visit ACCNYC’s website.

——-

For New Yorkers who can assist on a short-term basis, ACC has a robust foster program with varying levels of in-care stays, from a few days to several weeks. Foster orientations in June include:

ACC Large Dog Foster Orientation: Tuesday, June 5th, 7:00pm - 9:00pm

ACC Cat/Kitten Foster Orientation, Tuesday, June 19th, 7:00pm-9:00pm

ACC Cat/Kitten Foster Orientation, Friday, June 29th, 7:00pm-9:00pm

Foster caregivers receive food, bedding, litter, treats, veterinary support and transportation as needed.

Potential adopters can meet great pets at the three Care Centers, open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday through Friday and 10am-6pm Saturday and Sunday:

Manhattan - 326 East 110th Street

Brooklyn - 2336 Linden Boulevard

Staten Island - 3139 Veterans Road West

ACC also has Mobile Adoption Center events throughout the month of June:

June 2, Adopt-A-Shelter Animal 209 Joralemon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

June 9, Hell's Kitchen Flea Market 523 9th Ave, New York, NY 10018

June 9, Riverfest Festival at College of Mount Saint Vincent 6301 Riverdale Ave, Bronx, NY 10471

June 10, 43rd Precinct Mobile Adoption Event, 900 Fteley Avenue Bronx, New York 10473

June 10, 84th Precinct Adoption Day Brooklyn Bridge Park, Pier 5, Brooklyn, NY 11201

June 16, Richmond Hill Block Association Pet Adoption Fair Park Ln S, Richmond Hill, NY 11418

June 16, Boris & Horton 195 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009

June 17, PetcoUnion Square 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

June 17, Remuer La Queue Boutique 209 Malcolm X Blvd. Brooklyn, NY 11221

June 23, PetcoMarine Park 2343 Utica Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11234

June 23, Summer Craftstravaganza Mobile Adoption Event 7th Ave & W 17th St, New York, NY 10011

June 24, Petco Forest Hills 9111 Metropolitan Avenue Forest Hills, NY 11374

June 24, Throggs Neck Kiwanis Pet Adoption Day 3124 Harding Ave, Bronx, NY 10465

June 30, City Island Library 320 City Island Ave Bronx NY, 10464

June 30, Petco Bensonhurst 2601 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11223

Animals available for adoption can be viewed online at http://nycacc.org, or on ACC’s free mobile app (available on Google Play and iTunes). ACC adoptions include vaccinations, a microchip, spay/neuter, a free office visit at a participating veterinarian and a free identification tag.