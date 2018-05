Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Broadway actress and voice of Queen Elsa in Disney's hit "Frozen," Idina Menzel is returning to the New York stage in the new show, "Skintight."

"Skintight" examines beauty, youth and sex, and no, Menzel will not be singing.

Oji sits down with the star to talk about the show, how she would have felt if she was asked to sing at the royal wedding, and the beginning of filming for "Frozen 2."

Catch "Skintight" at the Laura Pels Theater on W. 46th Street. For tickets, click here.