Human remains found on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, NY — Human remains were found in Roosevelt on Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

Investigators said it was an older murder and there was no concern in the community right now to cause any sort of panic.

The remains have not yet been identified. Police will be looking at DNA.

They were found the day after police arrested Josue Figueroa-Velasquez, 18, in connection with the murder of Angel Soler, whose body was found in a wooded lot in Roosevelt.

