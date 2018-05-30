PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Human remains found on Long Island

Posted 5:16 PM, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 05:31PM, May 30, 2018

ROOSEVELT, NY — Human remains were found in Roosevelt on Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

Investigators said it was an older murder and there was no concern in the community right now to cause any sort of panic.

The remains have not yet been identified. Police will be looking at DNA.

They were found the day after police arrested Josue Figueroa-Velasquez, 18, in connection with the murder of Angel Soler, whose body was found in a wooded lot in Roosevelt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related stories