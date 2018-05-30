Former NYPD sergeant who fired shot at date’s car sentenced

SOMERVILLE, N.J. — A former NYPD sergeant was sentenced to prison after authorities said she fired her gun at a car while on a date in 2014.

Wanda Anthony, 48, was sentenced to five years in New Jersey State prison for her involvement in a crime that occurred four years ago.

Anthony was off-duty and was on a date in New Jersey on Apr. 30, 2014 when she went back to her date’s Watchung residence and became involved in a physical altercation with her date’s girlfriend, authorities said.

Following the altercation, Anthony brandished her NYPD-issued 9mm handgun and fired one round to the resident’s vehicle, police said.

The bullet shattered the rear driver’s side window and lodged in the vehicle’s right front A-pillar, authorities said.

Anthony fled after firing the shot and was arrested by Watchung police shortly after.

Detectives recovered two projectile fragments from the resident’s vehicle and matched it with Anthony’s handgun, said police.

Following the incident, she was terminated by police.

Under her sentencing, Anthony must serve 42 months of her sentence without parole.