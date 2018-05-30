PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Crashed tractor-trailer spills 9,000 gallons of gasoline in Linden: Police

Posted 12:54 PM, May 30, 2018, by and , Updated at 01:02PM, May 30, 2018

LINDEN, N.J. — A tractor-trailer crashed in Linden Wednesday, spilling 9,000 gallons of gasoline and forcing a partial closure of Route 1/9, according to police.

Officials clean a gasoline spill after a crash in Linden on May 30, 2018. (James Ford/ PIX11)

The driver of the tractor-trailer attempted to make a left turn on southbound Route 1/9 at Stiles Street when the vehicle turned onto its side, officials with the Linden Police Department said.

The tanker then burst, spilling 9,000 gallons of gasoline on the roadway.

Route 1/9 is now closed in both directions between Pleasant Street and South Wood Avenue.

Union County Hazmat personnel are working to coordinate the cleanup efforts.

The driver suffered minor injuries and has been treated and released, police said.