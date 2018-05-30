Broadway has best season on record with attendance and sales up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — They say there’s always magic in the air on Broadway, and they may be right.

The Broadway League trade association announced that this past year was the best attended and highest grossing Broadway season on record.

The 53-week season, which began May 22, 2017 and ended this past Sunday, brought in almost $1.7 billion from nearly 14 million audience members. The League also brags that 3.5 million more people bought Broadway tickets than purchased game tickets from all of the 10 professional New York and New Jersey sports teams combined.

33 productions opened on the Great White Way during the period, with new hits like SpongeBob SquarePants, Mean Girls, Angels In America and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child helping lead to this year’s huge success.

Broadway has another big celebration coming up. The 72nd Annual Tony Awards is on Sunday, June 10.