Amber Alert canceled after baby allegedly taken by father in NJ is found

PATERSON, N.J. — An Amber Alert was canceled shortly after being activated Wednesday when a 10-month-old was allegedly abducted by his father during a domestic violence incident in New Jersey.

The boy, Reign Berry, was taken by his father, George Berry, 30, according to the alert.

The alert stated the child was “taken during a domestic violence incident.”

It was canceled by 10:50 a.m., with no further information.

NJ Transit tweets the alert was canceled after the child was found. His condition is not known.

The search for George Berry continues, according to NJ Transit. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paterson police at 973-321-1111 or New Jersey State Police ROIC at 609-963-6900 ext #1.