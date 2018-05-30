PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Amber Alert canceled after baby allegedly taken by father in NJ is found

Posted 10:09 AM, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 10:56AM, May 30, 2018

PATERSON, N.J. — An Amber Alert was canceled shortly after being activated Wednesday when a 10-month-old was allegedly abducted by his father during a domestic violence incident in New Jersey.

The boy, Reign Berry, was taken by his father, George Berry, 30, according to the alert.

The alert stated the child was “taken during a domestic violence incident.”

It was canceled by 10:50 a.m., with no further information.

NJ Transit tweets the alert was canceled after the child was found. His condition is not known.

The search for George Berry continues, according to NJ Transit. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Paterson police at  973-321-1111 or New Jersey State Police ROIC at 609-963-6900 ext #1.

