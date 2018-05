WOODSTOCK, the Bronx — Two men were injured following a stabbing in the Bronx early Wednesday.

The incident happened just before around 4:40 a.m. outside an apartment along Intervale Avenue and Beck Street in Woodstock.

Authorities arrived to find two men stabbed in the abdomen, police said.

Both men were taken to local hospitals and are said to be in stable condition, said police.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.