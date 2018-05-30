‘100 Deadliest Days’ for driving are Memorial Day to Labor Day as teen drivers hit the road, AAA warns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — An average of 10 people were killed every day between Memorial Day and Labor Day in crashes involving a teen drivers last year, the AAA warned Wednesday.

We are in the midst of the so-called "100 Deadliest Days" of the year for driving. The non-profit auto group analyzed government data, and released its findings in an effort to highlight the importance of safe driving habits — especially during the summer months — as well as prepare and educate new drivers.

The analysis revealed more than 1,050 people died in crashes involving at least one teenage driver in 2016 during the "100 Deadliest Days" — the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day. This averages 10 deaths a day, and a 14 percent increase when compared to the rest of the year, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

Risky driving behaviors sometimes exhibited by teen drivers can play a factor in causing crashes and increasing the likelihood of it resulting in death.

There is a 22 percent increase in the average number of nighttime crashes involving teen drivers during the "100 Deadliest Days" when compared to the rest of the year, and 36 percent are deadly, AAA reports.

In New York, teens with a learner's permit or junior license cannot legally drive unsupervised from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Junior license holders also cannot have more than one unrelated passenger under 21. In New Jersey and Connecticut, teens can't drive unsupervised from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Speeding is also a factor — one in 10 speed-related fatalities involved teen drivers, and 29 percent of all crash deaths involving a teen driver were related to speeding.

From 2010 to 2016, AAA also warned 163 teens who died in crashes were not wearing a seatbelt.

The group asks that parents talk to teenagers early and often about risky driving behaviors, teach by example and set rules, such as driving limits that are stronger than state law.

For more information, and tools and tips from AAA, click here.