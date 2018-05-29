Trump insists Mexico will pay for border wall and ‘enjoy it’

President Donald Trump is resurrecting his rallying cry that Mexico will pay for his proposed border wall, despite sensitive ongoing negotiations over the future of a key North American trade deal.

Acknowledging the sensitivity of the subject but abandoning caution, Trump says, “I don’t want to cause a problem, but in the end, Mexico’s gonna pay for the wall.”

Talks are continuing to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump calls “crazy.”

Mexico has tirelessly objected to the notion that it would pay for the wall — for which Trump has sought billions from Congress — and Trump’s talk on the matter has strained relations between the two countries.

Trump says Mexico is “going to pay for the wall and they’re going to enjoy it.”

He spoke Tuesday in Tennessee for a campaign rally to boost Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn.

Trump is hailing Blackburn as a very early supporter of his presidential campaign and a “very wonderful woman.”

The House member is expected to face Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen to replace retiring GOP Sen. Bob Corker in a race that will help determine the future of GOP control of the Senate.