Teen stabbed to death during Bronx brawl: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A fight that spilled out of a Bronx building and onto the street turned deadly overnight when an 18-year-old was stabbed to death, police said Tuesday.

The teenage victim argued with a man inside a building near East 212 Street and Dekalb Avenue when they began to fight around 12:30 a.m., witness Anthony Hall said.

The brawl moved to the street, briefly stopped, then started again across the roadway.

“Next thing I know, screams, people saying, 'you stabbed him, you stabbed him.' I see the guy lying in the street, holding his chest,” Hall said.

The victim was found on the ground suffering a stab wound, police said.

He was transported to the hospital, where police said he died.

Police investigating the stabbing were seen eyeing a blade in the area early Tuesday, though it is not clear if it was the weapon used. So far, no known arrests have been made.

This is the third homicide in the neighborhood so far this year, officials said.