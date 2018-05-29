Trains resume service but delays linger

NEW YORK — Trains resumed service after four lines stopped running partially, snarling the morning rush-hour commute between Queens and Manhattan on Tuesday.

During the partial closure, there was no M train service between Forest Hills-71 Ave. in Queens to Essex St. in Manhattan in both directions. E, F and R trains also did not run in Queens between Forest Hills-71 Ave. and Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Ave. in both directions. Additionally, uptown R trains stopped along the Q line from 57 St-7 Ave. to 96 St-2 Ave.

Service has since resumed, but delays are expected.

As an alternative, commuters can take Q60 buses making nearby station stops along Queens Boulevard, or take the J, Z or 7 trains for service to Manhattan.