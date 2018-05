NEW YORK — Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has been placed on the disabled list after suffering a hand injury, the team said Tuesday.

An MRI and clinical examination revealed that soreness in Syndergaard’s right index finger was being caused by a strained ligament in that finger, the team said.

He was put on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 26, the day after he pitched against Milwaukee in a game that saw the Mets fall 4-3 to the Brewers.