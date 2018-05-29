Nearly 5,000 killed by Maria in Puerto Rico, new study estimates

Nearly 5,000 people died in Hurricane Maria’s aftermath in Puerto Rico and not 64, as the official death toll stated, according to a new study from Harvard.

The findings, published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, show there were 4,645 “excess deaths” between Sept. 20, when the storm made landfall on the island, and Dec. 31, 2017. Researchers found the official death toll is a “substantial underestimate of the true burden of mortality after Hurricane Maria.”

Many of the deaths came after the storm itself. People struggled without potable water and electricity.

The official death toll has been questioned for months. When President Donald Trump visited Puerto Rico on Oct. 3, he noted Maria’s relatively low death toll — then 16. By the end of the day, the official count had more than doubled.

A CNN survey of just half the island’s funeral homes found around 500 Maria-related deaths. That number was about nine times the official death toll. The number of deaths calculated in the new study is about 70 times the official count.

Researchers reached the number by doing door-to-door interviews in Puerto Rico. They talked to people in 3,299 households. They used the responses to determine there were 14.3 deaths per 1,000 Puerto Ricans from the date Maria hit through the end of the year. They applied the rate to the entire country to find how many “excess deaths” there were.

The study notes its total of 4,465 deaths is actually likely an underestimate.

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season begins Friday, many are concerned that Puerto Rico is not prepared for additional storms. The administrator of the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency recently warned the island was not ready for another disaster and that they were “running out of time.“