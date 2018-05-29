Man plays `Taps` as mourners gather at LI National cemetery on Memorial Day

This Memorial Day saw thousands of people come out to Long Island National cemetery in Farmingdale to pay their respects to the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice. PIX11 photojournalist Keith Lopez was there for this moving ceremony.
