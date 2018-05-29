Local footwear company hires veterans to make eco-friendly, durable flip flops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ROCHELLE, NY — For too many U.S military veterans, life after service is a tough one. Stability in employment is perhaps one of their biggest challenges.

Tidal New York, however, is working to do their part to change the stigma associated with our vets. Nearly half of its employees are former service members, many of whom have served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Siul Celeste told PIX11 she's not only grateful for this opportunity but she hopes to one day sit in her boss' chair.

Tidal New York has shipped more than 10,000 pairs of flip flops across the world and the orders keep coming. Even high-end customers are on the hunt for Tidal New York flip flops.

Tommy and Tim Gibbs, co-founders of the company, had retail in their blood. Both parents worked in apparel and shoes. The brothers, before creating Tidal New York, worked with a number of fashion labels.

While not only giving back to our country's vets, Tim Gibbs, said their product is also a smarter purchase for environmentally conscious consumers. Priced at $28 a pair, the flip flops are made of polyurethane, making it more durable and even more comfortable.

Each and every sandal is made , from beginning to end, right in New York. Tidal New York's warehouse is just about 40 miles outside of New York City in New Rochelle.