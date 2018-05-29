Great Neck high school employee diagnosed with bacterial meningitis: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREAT NECK, N.Y. — Members of a local high school are on alert after an employee was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, a potentially deadly illness, Newsday reported Monday.

A Great Neck North High School employee with an undisclosed role was diagnosed, Board of Education President Barbara Berkowitz told the newspaper. The superintendent said anyone who has had contact with the employee has already been contacted.

The Nassau County Department of Health also confirmed to Newsday the agency is investigating the incident.

People who think they might have meningitis are advised to seek medical attention.

According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms include fever, a severe headache, confusion, vomiting and a stiff neck.

If bacterial meningitis is not treated within days, it can cause permanent brain damage or death.