Bronx street to be named in honor of slain FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo

THE BRONX — A Bronx street will be named after FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo, who was killed when a man took control of her ambulance and struck her with it last year.

Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson (D-Bronx) announced the street naming on Twitter Monday.

“We will honor the life & legacy of @FDNY EMT Yadira “Yadi” Arroyo, with a Street Co-Naming & Plaque Dedication,” Gibson tweeted.

The ceremony will take place Friday, June 15 at 11 a.m. near Boston Road and East 169th Street in Morrisania.

Arroyo was killed in Soundview on March 16, 2017.

The FDNY EMT exited her ambulance when a man stole it, struck Arroyo and dragged her beneath the vehicle. She died that night.

Arroyo was a 14-year veteran of FDNY emergency services. She was 44, and is survived by five sons.

Her accused killer, Jose Gonzalez, was arrested the night of Arroyo’s death. Last month he was found not fit to stand trial.

