Body found on train tracks in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y. — A body was found on train tracks in the Bronx during the Tuesday morning rush, police said.

Police described the deceased as female, but did not provide further information about her age or identity.

Officers were called to the Simpson Street station at about 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered a female on the tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Those tracks serve the Nos. 2 and 5 lines. Service on those lines had been effected. As of 9 a.m., the MTA said that service “is resuming after NYPD concluded their investigation of the unauthorized person on the tracks.”

It’s unclear how the person died, though police said it’s possible she came into contact with the third rail.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.