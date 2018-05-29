Bicyclist hit by opening car door, dies after falling into path of truck in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — A bicyclist was fatally struck by a truck in Queens Tuesday afternoon after he fell into its path on a Long Island City Street.

He was riding north on 21st Street when someone in a parked car opened a door, just as the man was biking past, police said. The man fell off the bike and into the roadway, where a white box truck hit him, causing severe trauma to the man’s head and body.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

The driver of the box ruck stayed on scene, police said. He was taken into custody for not having a valid driver’s license.