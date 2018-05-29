Arrest made in fatal Memorial Day Queens shooting

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Police arrested a man Tuesday and charged him with murder in the death of a 27-year-old man shot in the neck on Memorial Day.

Denzel Floyd, 21, was charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

Three people were shot over a short period of time Monday. Jonathan Polanco, 27, was killed by a gunshot wound to the neck.

Cops were called late Monday morning to 104th Street between Liberty Avenue and Rockaway Boulevard where Polanco was found.

Another man was shot in the left hand. A third man was shot in the back. He checked himself into an area hospital.

A black sedan was seen leaving 104th street. It later crashed into several vehicles at 107th Avenue and 111th Street.

Police found a pink gun was in the grass near 110th Street.