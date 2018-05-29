Amber Alert canceled, but 14-month-old NY boy remains missing, officials say

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — An Amber Alert for a missing 14-month-old whose mother was found dead last week has been canceled, but the boy remains missing, officials said Tuesday.

Owen Hildago-Calderon hasn’t been seen since May 16.

It’s the same day his mother, 18-year-old Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, was last seen alive. Her body was found in a plastic bag hidden in the woods one week later, on May 23.

An Amber Alert for Owen Hildago-Calderon was issued last Friday, but was canceled Tuesday, the Amber Alert website shows.

The alert warned: “The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious physical hard or death.”

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed its cancelation on Tuesday, but said the search for the toddler continues. It is not clear why the there is no longer an active Amber Alert.

The mother’s boyfriend, Edward Reyes, 25, was arrested the same day her body was found, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said last week.

He is accused of tampering with physical evidence, and has allegedly admitted to burying the woman but not killing her. He is due in court Tuesday.

Reyes is not the missing child’s father.

The missing boy is known to need asthma medication, and was described as having short brown hair, brown eyes, and is about 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts can call 911.