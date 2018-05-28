Woman, 69, fought off man who tried to rob her in front of NJ home

BAYONNE, N.J. — Authorities say a 69-year-old woman fought off a man who tried to rob her in front of her home over the weekend.

NJ.com reports that Bayonne police said the woman was standing outside at about 7 p.m. Sunday when the man crossed the street and demanded her purse.

Police said the woman refused and the man tried to take it “by forcibly pulling on the strap” — but the woman then kicked the would-be robber multiple times.

Police said the man then fell to the ground, and he then ran off without the victim’s purse. No arrests or injuries were reported.