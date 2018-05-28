PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Woman, 69, fought off man who tried to rob her in front of NJ home

BAYONNE, N.J. — Authorities say a 69-year-old woman fought off a man who tried to rob her in front of her home over the weekend.

NJ.com reports that Bayonne police said the woman was standing outside at about 7 p.m. Sunday when the man crossed the street and demanded her purse.

Police said the woman refused and the man tried to take it “by forcibly pulling on the strap” — but the woman then kicked the would-be robber multiple times.

Police said the man then fell to the ground, and he then ran off without the victim’s purse. No arrests or injuries were reported.