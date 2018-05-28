Teen found dead in parents’ Flushing home: Police

FLUSHING, Queens — An 18-year-old woman was found dead in her parents’ Queens home over the weekend, police said Monday.

Emily Gonzalez was found unconscious and unresponsive at the home on Bowne Street between 41st and Barclay avenues, prompting a 911 call Sunday at 12:35 p.m., according to police.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the home.

The woman lived with her parents and was last seen going to bed, police said.

Gonzalez was believed to be healthy and had no known history of drug use or mental illness, police told the NY Daily News.

The medical examiner will determine her cause of death.