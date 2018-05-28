Rescuers save four senior citizens ‘clinging to cushions’ from sinking Long Island boat

SUFFOLK COUNTY, L. I. — Four senior citizens were rescued from a sinking boat on Long Island on Monday.

An unidentified person called officials from The Great South Bay around 5:30 p.m. and said a few adults were experiencing an unknown problem on a boat.

Suffolk County police said that Marine personnel arrived at the scene within minutes of the alert. The 19-foot-tall 1987 Four Winns model was completely under water.

The four people aboard were found wearing life jackets, clinging onto floating cushions and gripping onto a cooler.

The victims included Juliann Gibson, 56, Jacqueline Calderon, 53, Charles Doxsee, 57, and Kenneth Marmo, 53. None of the victims required medical attention.

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the sinking boat.