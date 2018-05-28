New video game that allows players to pose as school shooter faces backlash

While America has averaged one school shooting per week this year, a new video game is facing backlash on Monday for its lack of sensitivity.

The video game “Active Shooter” is branded as a simulation of a situation where players have the choice of being the shooter killing civilians or a SWAT team member. The game description labels the two options as the opportunity to “be the good guy or the bad guy…your objective would be either to neutralize the target (active shooter) or be the target himself.”

Location options for the game include both an office and school environment.

A number of people have criticized the game ahead of its June 6 release date via the Steam digital platform. A change.org petition, which was posted online three days ago, has already received nearly 25,000 signatures. According to the petition’s creator, Stephanie Robinett, the upcoming game is “turning deadly school shootings into entertainment.”

So far this year, there have been nearly two dozen shootings where someone was killed or hurt, according to CNN. Last week, a student opened fire at Noblesville West Middle School, leaving one child and teacher injured. The week prior, a 17-year-old student fired a gun multiple times in Santa Fe, Texas where ten people were killed and ten were wounded.

In response to critics, one of the developers defended the game.

“This game does not promote any sort of violence, especially any soft of a mass shooting,” the developer wrote online.

The statement also claims that other video games like “Hatred,” “Postal” and “Carmageddon” are more harmful than “Active Shooter.”