Man shot dead, 2nd injured blocks away in Queens on Memorial Day: Police

QUEENS — A man was shot and killed, and a second was injured blocks away in Queens on Memorial Day, according to police.

One of the men was shot at 111th Street and 107th Avenue, and the second was shot on 104th Street just off of 107th Avenue, bordering South Ozone Park and South Richmond Hill, police said. The incidents happened around 11:19 a.m. Monday, according to the FDNY.

Police said one of the victims has died. The second was shot in the hand and hospitalized, according to police.

Video of the 111th Street scene showed two cars had crashed, and one came to a stop on the curb. A man was seen being cuffed and taken away by police, and a pink gun was located nearby.

Investigators have not provided details surrounding the shootings or crash.

