Manhattanhenge 2018: the best spots to catch the gorgeous, historic sunset

Manhattan, N.Y. – As if the views across New York City weren’t beautiful enough, this time of year is even better now that the Manhattanhenge is upon us.

The Manhattanhenge, also called the Manhattan Solstice, is described by the American Museum of Natural History as a time when the sun is in perfect alignment with the borough’s stones. The result: a gorgeous, bright glow across the canyons.

“Manhattanhenge may just be a unique urban phenomenon in the world, if not the universe,” Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson wrote on the museum’s website.

Some of the best spots to catch the beautiful sunset are 14th, 23rd, 34th, 42nd and 57th Streets. The Empire State building and Chrysler building also offer ravishing views. Tyson also said for the best effect, position yourself as far east in Manhattan as possible and look west across the avenues to see New Jersey.

Here are the dates/times to catch the Manhattanhenge:

Tuesday, May 29 at 8:13 p.m.

Wednesday, May 30 at 8:12 p.m.

Thursday, July 12 at 8:20 p.m.

Friday, July 13 8:21 p.m.