Flames pour from windows as Chelsea apartment burns in NYC; 4 firefighters injured

CHELSEA, Manhattan — An apartment fire sent flames surging through windows overlooking a busy Manhattan street on Memorial Day.

More than 100 firefighters were called to quell the blaze around 3:30 p.m. Monday on West 23rd Street and Seventh Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood. The fire appeared to engulf a top-floor apartment.

Onlooker and news video showed flames coursing out two sixth-floor windows.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries. No civilians were injured.

The FDNY used a drone to direct firefighters so they could safely and efficiently battle the blaze.