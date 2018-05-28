PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Andy Adler goes one-on-one with Chris Paul

Posted 10:04 PM, May 28, 2018, by

It's a shame that Chris Paul is out for Game 7. It would be great to see him go up against his "brother" in the finals. Andy Adler goes one-on-one with the Rockets' Chris Paul and Cav's JR Smith. Take a listen.

