BROOKVILLE, Queens — Two men were shot in Brookville on Monday night, police said.

The men were rushed to the hospital and are not likely to die, FDNY sources said.

They were on 225th Street near 145h Street when they were shot.

Several other men were shot in Queens earlier on Memorial Day. One of those victims died after he was shot in the neck.

No identifying information was immediately available for the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.