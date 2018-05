VILLAGE OF KASER, NY — A 15-month-old girl was killed Monday afternoon when her dad struck her with a minivan he was driving, police officials said.

Gitty Rosenberg was hit by the 2017 Toyota Sienna her dad was driving around 3:30 p.m. on Phyllis Terrace, a Ramapo Police Department spokesperson said. She was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

The girl was hit in a residential parking lot.

Police did not release any additional information.

It is not yet clear how Rosenberg was hit.