× Shots fired at Long Island McDonald’s, police say

BALDWIN, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating an incident where shots were fired at a Long Island McDonald’s early Sunday.

Police responded to a call around 12:20 a.m. about reports of shots fired at a McDonald’s along Grand Avenue in Baldwin.

When they arrived, an employee told officers he heard multiple shots coming from outside the restaurant, police said.

Investigation revealed a bullet hole was found in a glass door as well as multiple shell casings, said cops.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.